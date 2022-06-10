STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relief from heatwave: Southwest Monsoon likely to reach Andhra in next two days

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, dry weather prevailed in all regions of the State.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:03 AM

Sun, heat, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Southwest Monsoon is likely to reach Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next two days. As per the IMD report issued on Thursday, conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian sea, Goa, some parts of south Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of South Andhra Pradesh and some more parts of westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

Conditions will continue to become favourable for further advance of the monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, more parts of AP and more parts of westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal in the subsequent two days.

“There has been a delay in the onset of monsoon in the State owing to wind conditions and other factors. In the first week after the onset of monsoon, light to moderate rains can be expected and in the subsequent weeks, more rainfall is likely to occur,” IMD Amaravati Director Stella told TNIE. Thunderstorms associated with lightning/gusty winds (speed up to 30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema as per the IMD forecast. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places in north coastal districts and at a few places in South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, dry weather prevailed in all regions of the State.

The maximum temperature was markedly above normal (5.1°C or more) at one or two places, appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at one or two places, above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at one or two places in Coastal AP, below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at one or two places in Rayalaseema and normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places in Rayalaseema and at many places in Coastal AP. According to the IMD report, the highest temperature of 44.5° C was recorded at Gannavaram in the plains of the State.

