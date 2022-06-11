Registration services to be extended in  Andhra village secretariats soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the senior officials of the revenue department to take measures for extending registration services in village secretariats from October 2 in the first phase under Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha scheme. Officials have taken steps to introduce the services in 650 village secretariats in the State in the first phase. Permanent land deeds under the scheme will be provided to the beneficiaries. The Chief Minister wanted the officials to increase the number of villages in the first phase.

Addressing a review meeting on revenue earning departments here at the camp office, the Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on increasing the revenue in Stamps and Registrations, Excise, Commercial Taxes, Transport and Mining departments. He said that awareness on registration services in the village and ward secretariats should be created among the public.

Jagan opined that people must be educated on both legal rights and security that comes with the registration process. The Chief Minister asked the Forest Department officials to focus on promoting bamboo cultivation in the State. The officials said there are more than 2,700 non-operating quarries of minor minerals, which are yet to resume operations. The Chief Minister directed them to take steps for the functioning of mines as they can increase State’s revenue.

Production has started in Suliyari coal mines which are being operated by the APMDC. The Chief Minister said that coal from the Suliyari mine should be supplied to various industries across the State including Genco, as it will benefit power projects. The Chief Minister said in view of increased price of coal globally, focus should be on utilising the coal mined from Suliyari for domestic power production and instructed officials to prepare an action plan and submit a report at the earliest. He also instructed the officials to focus on participating in the coal mines auction process.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to restructure the Commercial Taxes by assigning clear responsibilities to everyone in the department. He told the authorities to establish a Data Analytics Section along with a Legal Cell and OTS facility to collect pending arrears by the end of June.

He also ordered strict action against those brewing and transporting illicit liquor. Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Energy, Forest and Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and Forests and Environment Special Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad were present.