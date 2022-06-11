STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Why PM’s pic not on Aarogyasri cards, asks Andhra Minister

She raised the issue with Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner J Nivas and MLA Malladi Vishnu on Tuesday during her visit to the Government General Hospital (GGH) here. 

Published: 11th June 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar showing an Arogyasri card to officials at GGH in Vijayawada on Friday I Prasant Madugula

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar showing an Arogyasri card to officials at GGH in Vijayawada on Friday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharathi Pravin Pawar has criticised the practice of not printing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cards of Aarogyasri, a scheme partially funded by the Centre. 

She raised the issue with Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner J Nivas and MLA Malladi Vishnu on Tuesday during her visit to the Government General Hospital (GGH) here. She visited  the Aarogya Mitra Centre and spoke to the staff. Later, she asked whether the medical services being provided for Ayushman Bharath card holders are recorded separately. 

She also inspected the blood bank  in the hospital and services being provided under the telemedicine hub. She spoke to a patient through telemedicine services. She enquired about the facilities being provided in the hospital under the Central schemes. Earlier, the Union minister had darshan at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Aarogyasri
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp