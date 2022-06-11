Why PM’s pic not on Aarogyasri cards, asks Andhra Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharathi Pravin Pawar has criticised the practice of not printing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cards of Aarogyasri, a scheme partially funded by the Centre.

She raised the issue with Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner J Nivas and MLA Malladi Vishnu on Tuesday during her visit to the Government General Hospital (GGH) here. She visited the Aarogya Mitra Centre and spoke to the staff. Later, she asked whether the medical services being provided for Ayushman Bharath card holders are recorded separately.

She also inspected the blood bank in the hospital and services being provided under the telemedicine hub. She spoke to a patient through telemedicine services. She enquired about the facilities being provided in the hospital under the Central schemes. Earlier, the Union minister had darshan at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.