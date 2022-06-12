STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Grit and attitude keeps Narayanaswamy, lad from Andhra going

When you are determined to succeed in life, no obstacle can prevent you.

Published: 12th June 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Narayanaswamy from Sri Satya Sai district, who excelled in para-athletics events | Express

Narayanaswamy from Sri Satya Sai district, who excelled in para-athletics events | Express

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: When you are determined to succeed in life, no obstacle can prevent you. This has been proved by Narayanaswamy, a 26-year-old differently-abled man from Sri Satya Sai district. He has not only emerged as a para-athlete at the national level, but also secured a bank probationary officer job with his hard work. Narayanaswamy was born at Parameswarapuram, a nondescript village in Penukonda mandal of Sri Satya Sai district, to Rathnamma and Anjaneyulu, both daily wagers. When he lost his mother at the age of four in 2000, his grandmother Lakshmamma took care of him.  

Since his childhood, he believed that education is key to success in life. But, he had to drop out from the school when his father fell ill due to mental depression. In place of his father, he went to work to support the family as a teen. While working on the top floor of a factory, he accidentally fell down and his right hand was crushed. Doctors amputated his right hand. Though he was saddened by the accident, he did not get depressed and decided to continue his education through open school.

In 2012, he completed his SSC. Owner of Sriramaiah Jewellery, who is also a native of Parameswarapuram, had lent a helping hand to him. He not only provided a part-time job to Narayanswamy in his lodge in Anantapur, but also arranged accommodation and financial aid to help him continue his studies.

With a never give up attitude, Narayanaswamy completed his Intermediate from the government junior college in 2016 and BCom in 2019. “I lost my father in 2014, when I was in Intermediate. It was setback to me, but I was determined to complete my studies,” he said. While studying his final year degree, he dreamt of becoming a swimmer of repute and to fulfil his dream, he underwent training under coach Yuvaraju in Giri Swimming Academy.

He secured silver medal in 50 metre breaststroke

Simultaneously, he got training in para-athletics under para sports coach Suresh. After completing his graduation, he participated in the State-level para-sports meets and bagged gold medals in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In the nationallevel para swimming competitions held at Udaipur in Rajasthan from March 24 to 27 this year, representing Andhra Pradesh, he secured a silver medal in 50 metre breaststroke and a bronze in 100 metre breaststroke. In the State-level para athletics championship held in Visakhapatnam in March, he bagged a gold medal in 1,500 metre running race and a bronze in 100 metre sprint.

He was also an NSS volunteer while in college. He continued his higher education and completed MBA from JNTU Anantapur. In 2021, November, he wrote IBPS PO exam (prelims) and later cleared mains in January this year. In March, he cleared interview and secured a PO job in the Union Bank of India. “If you are short of one limb, so what? You should never be short of self-confidence,” he said, and added that education is key for success in life. He said he would be grateful to all those who encouraged him to reach the position.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp