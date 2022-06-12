Grit and attitude keeps Narayanaswamy, lad from Andhra going

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: When you are determined to succeed in life, no obstacle can prevent you. This has been proved by Narayanaswamy, a 26-year-old differently-abled man from Sri Satya Sai district. He has not only emerged as a para-athlete at the national level, but also secured a bank probationary officer job with his hard work. Narayanaswamy was born at Parameswarapuram, a nondescript village in Penukonda mandal of Sri Satya Sai district, to Rathnamma and Anjaneyulu, both daily wagers. When he lost his mother at the age of four in 2000, his grandmother Lakshmamma took care of him.

Since his childhood, he believed that education is key to success in life. But, he had to drop out from the school when his father fell ill due to mental depression. In place of his father, he went to work to support the family as a teen. While working on the top floor of a factory, he accidentally fell down and his right hand was crushed. Doctors amputated his right hand. Though he was saddened by the accident, he did not get depressed and decided to continue his education through open school.

In 2012, he completed his SSC. Owner of Sriramaiah Jewellery, who is also a native of Parameswarapuram, had lent a helping hand to him. He not only provided a part-time job to Narayanswamy in his lodge in Anantapur, but also arranged accommodation and financial aid to help him continue his studies.

With a never give up attitude, Narayanaswamy completed his Intermediate from the government junior college in 2016 and BCom in 2019. “I lost my father in 2014, when I was in Intermediate. It was setback to me, but I was determined to complete my studies,” he said. While studying his final year degree, he dreamt of becoming a swimmer of repute and to fulfil his dream, he underwent training under coach Yuvaraju in Giri Swimming Academy.

He secured silver medal in 50 metre breaststroke

Simultaneously, he got training in para-athletics under para sports coach Suresh. After completing his graduation, he participated in the State-level para-sports meets and bagged gold medals in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In the nationallevel para swimming competitions held at Udaipur in Rajasthan from March 24 to 27 this year, representing Andhra Pradesh, he secured a silver medal in 50 metre breaststroke and a bronze in 100 metre breaststroke. In the State-level para athletics championship held in Visakhapatnam in March, he bagged a gold medal in 1,500 metre running race and a bronze in 100 metre sprint.

He was also an NSS volunteer while in college. He continued his higher education and completed MBA from JNTU Anantapur. In 2021, November, he wrote IBPS PO exam (prelims) and later cleared mains in January this year. In March, he cleared interview and secured a PO job in the Union Bank of India. “If you are short of one limb, so what? You should never be short of self-confidence,” he said, and added that education is key for success in life. He said he would be grateful to all those who encouraged him to reach the position.