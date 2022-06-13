STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad duo caught trying to 'sell' idol for Rs 25 crore in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

The police foiled the duo's plan in the last minute, and took them into custody from Vinukonda Road of the town.

Published: 13th June 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam crime branch police took two persons into custody as they were allegedly trying to sell a 'high-value and ancient' idol of Panchmukhi Ganapathi, in Yerragondapalem town on Saturday.

According to information, the accused had come to the town with the idol from Hyderabad, and were about to sell the statue for Rs 25 crore to a party. The police foiled the duo's plan in the last minute, and took them into custody from Vinukonda Road of the town. Later, they were handed over to the Yerragondapalem police.  

"One of the two in custody, D Indrasena Reddy, claimed that the idol is his family property and he is the legal owner of it, for which he even has orders from the High Court. He said that he brought the statue here to keep it in a relative's custody," SI G Kotaiah said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam Panchmukhi Ganapathi Yerragondapalem town
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp