Monsoon likely to hit south Andhra Pradesh on Monday: IMD

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that one mandal each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts reported severe heat wave conditions.

Published: 13th June 2022

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several mandals in the State continued to simmer under the summer sun even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the southwest monsoon to set in over the southern parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

On Sunday, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in three mandals and heat wave in 68 mandals. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that one mandal each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts reported severe heat wave conditions. 

It said eleven mandals in East Godavari, nine in Konaseema, six in Kakinada, five each in Krishna, and NTR, four in Eluru, three each in Palnadu, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, YSR, two each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, Bapatla, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Srikakulam, Sri Satya Sai and one mandal in Guntur reported heat wave conditions.

Venkatagiri in Tirupati recorded the highest daytime temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius  during the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Sunday. Rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Vepada in Vizianagaram recorded 6 cm of rainfall.

Maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at one or two places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, and normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The IMD warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed up to 30-40 kmph) at isolated places in North and South Coastal Andhra.

