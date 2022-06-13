STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Alluri Sitaramaraju's anniversary fete at Bhimavaram on July 4

Union Minister G Kishen Reddy said that the celebrations would be a prestigious one for the Centre, and every efforts would be made to make it a grand event.

A statue of 'Alluri Sitarama Raju'

A statue of 'Alluri Sitarama Raju' (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju at Bhimavaram on July 4, said G Kishen Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture.

Reviewing the preparations at Bhimavaram, the minister on Sunday said that the celebrations would be a prestigious one for the Centre, and every efforts would be made to make it a grand event.  

Kishen Reddy added that Alluri Sitaramaraju's home village, Mogallu near Bhimavaram, would be developed as a tourist spot. A museum would also be set up in Visakhapatnam in honour of the freedom fighter at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

Earlier, the minister visited the Kumadavalli library, and interacted with the committee members regarding the development of the establishment. He later offered prayers at the Mavulamma Temple at Bhimavaram. 

