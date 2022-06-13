STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SI-rank official among five cops booked for filing false case in Andhra Pradesh

The cops also threatened him of opening rowdy-sheet against him and confining him in the police station.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the instructions of a West Godavari court, Buttaigudem police has filed a case against a sub-inspector rank officer and four other cops for implicating a person in a false case and threatening him to admit the 'crime'.

Following the orders, Buttaigudem sub-inspector Manugala Jayababu registered a case against the former station SI M Venkateswara Rao (A5), three constables N Ramesh (A1), K Naresh (A2) and KV Ramana (A3) and head constable K Murthy Raju (A4) under sections 341, 342, 379, 384, 323, 324, 506 R/W 34 of IPC and 29 PA-1861 r/w 200,156(3) of the CrPC. 

According to SI Jayababu, constable Ramesh was the prime accused in the case who arrested the complainant, one Bharath Balaji, for allegedly participating in rooster fights organised on the outskirts of Tellamvarigudem village of Buttaigudem mandal on March 9, 2021. 

At the station, the accused officials forcibly took Balaji’s cell phone and cash worth Rs 33,000 from him. The cops also threatened him of opening rowdy-sheet against him and confining him in the police station.

The cops also added the name of Balaji's friend who came to the station to help him, in the FIR. "Challenging the case, Balaji approached the district court which directed the Buttaigudem police to take action by filing a case against the five cops," said the West Godavari police.

