STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Traffic constable kicks 'drunk' man in Tirupati, suspended after video goes viral

According to information, Kishore Babu, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly created a nuisance and even tried to physically assault a passerby at the busy junction.'

Published: 13th June 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A traffic head constable was caught on camera kicking a man at Annamayya Circle in the temple town on Saturday afternoon. As the incident went viral on social media platforms, the Tirupati urban police suspended the constable on Sunday.

The head constable, T Jagadish Kishore, who was posted at Annamayya Circle, was seen kicking the man identified as Kishore Babu on the roadside in the video. According to information, Kishore Babu, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly created a nuisance and even tried to physically assault a passerby at the busy junction. 

When contacted, Sri Venkateswara University police station Circle Inspector Ravindra said, "The 30-second video clip which is doing rounds on the social media, has sent a wrong message to the public as it has been interpreted as the police high-handedness against a common man."

However, when netizens go through the full video it will be understood that the drunken man created nuisance and tried to physically assault the public and the cop. The traffic cop intervened and confronted the drunken man when he was behaving violently with the public. In return, the drunken man tried to hit the cop and that was when the cop beat him up.

Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy said the traffic constable was sent to vacancy reserve and later suspended after conducting an inquiry into the incident. Stating that the constable had kicked the inebriated man to prevent him from assaulting an auto driver, the SP made it clear that any sort of high-handedness on behalf of police personnel will be dealt with sternly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati Police Tirupati traffic police Annamayya Circle Police high handedness
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp