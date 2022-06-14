STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government allows restaurants and hotels to remain open from 5 am till midnight

The government had extended the hotel, restaurant and eateries' timings till midnight from 10:30 pm in October 2018 but following the outbreak of COVID-19, the business timings were curtailed.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurant, pub

Representational image of a restaurant.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government has issued an order permitting all hotels, restaurants and eateries to remain open from 5 am to midnight. However, the fresh order won't be applicable to bars and restaurants, since they will stick to their present timings.

Special Chief Secretary G Anantha Ramu issued the order on Monday. The government had extended the hotel, restaurant and eateries' timings till midnight from 10:30 pm in October 2018. But, following the outbreak of COVID-19, the business timings were curtailed. The businesses were asked to shut by 10 pm.

The Centre asked the States to consider appropriately to discontinue the orders and guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act. The Union Health Ministry did not extend the Covid regulations after March 14. Hence, the State government considered the plea of the Andhra Pradesh Hoteliers Association to extend the business timings.

The association, in its representation to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) stated that the enforcement and police authorities increased pressure on the hotels and restaurants to shut by 10 pm, causing higher operational costs to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh Hoteliers Association Andhra Pradesh restaurants Andhra Pradesh hotels
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp