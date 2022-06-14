Mask up, fourth wave of COVID-19 not too far from Andhra Pradesh: Experts

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 cases are increasing marginally in the State. The spike, however, is not high when compared to States like Kerala and Telangana. As many as 23 new cases were reported in the State in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am as against 16 in the previous 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am.

The State reported 22 COVID cases on Friday.Health department officials said in the previous phases of the COVID pandemic, the cases increased in a span of four to six weeks.

Officials said States like New Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala have been witnessing an alarming rise in COVID cases. These States have a large number of foreign arrivals. Andhra Pradesh is also one among the States having a good influx of international passengers.

The COVID cases in neighbouring Telangana are also rising rapidly. According to the latest bulletin, 129 people tested positive out of 13,254 samples tested in the State on Sunday. Telangana has 1,039 active cases now.

COVID cases have been increasing rapidly in neighbouring Karnataka also. On June 12, Karnataka recorded 562 cases, the fourth highest in the country (New Delhi on top with 562 new cases).

Meanwhile, at a review meeting on COVID situation in the State, officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the situation is under control. Officials said 99.65 percent vaccination was completed among the 15-17 age group and 97.78 percent among 12-14 age group. The Chief Minister, however, asked the officials to be on an alert.

NGO Prajarogya Vedika President MV Ramanaiah underlined the need of creating awareness on following COVID Appropriate Behaviour. He said the government should enhance the medical infrastructure and complete the vaccination.

AP State Nodal Officer for COVID Dr K Rambabu said they are expecting the fourth wave, but the impact might be less compared to first and second phases and might pass like the third wave. He urged the public to follow COVID norms.