15.6 lakh farmers in Andhra Pradesh get Rs 2,900 crore as crop insurance

ANANTAPUR: For the third consecutive year, the State government has disbursed Rs 2,977.82 crore under the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme, benefiting 15.6 lakh farmers, who suffered crop loss in Kharif 2021.

Speaking after crediting Rs 2,977.82 crore into the bank accounts of 15.6 lakh farmers under the crop insurance scheme at a programme at Chennekottapalli in Satya Sai district on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and development of the agriculture sector.

A total sum of Rs 1.28 lakh crore has been provided to farmers under various schemes in the last three years. A sum of Rs 6,685 crore has been credited into the bank accounts of 44.28 lakh farmers under the free crop insurance scheme so far, compared to Rs 3,411 crore provided to 30.85 lakh farmers by the previous TDP government in its five-year rule, he highlighted.

Further, he said the YSRC government had cleared pending arrears of Rs 717 crore left by the previous TDP regime towards crop insurance along with other dues. During the previous government, farmers had no idea when the insurance claim would be settled and how much would be paid, and to whom.

"Now, we are settling the insurance claims of Kharif crops before the start of the new farming season itself," the Chief Minister said, adding that the government is extending help to farmers in every aspect right from providing free power supply to free crop insurance.

Jagan stated that as long as the people of the State support him, his government will continue to address their needs with commitment.

Describing the free crop insurance scheme as one of the initiatives of the YSR Congress government which reflects its commitment to the welfare of farmers, the Chief Minister listed out various benefits provided to ryots, including YSR Rythu Bharosa, Zero Interest loan, input subsidy and others. "We are competing with the nation in doing good to farmers," he asserted.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, he said whenever the YSR Congress government plans to do something good for the people, all the vested interests unite and try to divert the people's attention with a false propaganda.

He stated that a section of the media always portrays TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as an able administrator though he failed to fulfil the promises made to the people.

In addition to it, the pro-TDP media used to criticise the YSR Congress government even if it is committed to fulfilment of all its election promises, besides implementing several welfare initiatives, he rued.Ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Usha Sricharan, Gummanur Jayaram and others were present.

State Cabinet to meet on June 22

The State cabinet meeting will be held in the Secretariat at Velagapudi on June 22. The meeting will commence at 11 am.

In a note circulated to the various government departments on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma urged Special Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries to send their proposals to the General Administration Department (Cabinet 1) by 12 pm on June 20 so as to brief Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for placing them before the Council of Ministers for approval