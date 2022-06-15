Music keeps your mind alert and instils discipline: Vishakhapatnam's Vivek Institute of Excellence

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian classical music and their sub-genres, Hindustani and Carnatic, cannot claim the same wide patronage it had enjoyed in the past today. With the Indian art world embracing different forms of music, the home-tuned genres, sadly, have been sidelined, though they could have successfully promoted brand India worldwide.

Newer generations, apparently in their frantic search for novelty, have distanced themselves from the Indian music streams that are rich with cultural and traditional values, oblivious of what music could do to their mind and body.

"Music provides abundant scope for self-expression and creativity, and it keeps your mind alert and instils discipline," says Swami Adhishwarananda, who teaches Carnatic and Hindustani at Vivek Institute of Excellence, Ramakrishna Ashrama in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking of music, Adhishwarananda terms it a deep ocean one could dive into and feel it with the soul. Carnatic music stresses on semantic compositions decorated with various beautification factors such as varnas, alapanas, etc., while Hindustani aims at invoking the meditative mood of the listener.

He also points out that singing involves breathing and regulating the flow of air in and out of the body, which has a positive influence on the physical and spiritual well-being of a person.

Vivek Institute is offering online and offline classes for Carnatic and Hindustani vocal those aged above eight in three levels. "A doctor, an engineer, a student, a teacher, a grandmother, or a homemaker, all will have a minimum of two hours of free time daily. I believe if one invests time in learning music with concentration and focus, all other mundane thoughts will disappear."

While offline classes will tentatively start in July 2022, online classes are being conducted for the past nine months. Students also have access to the recorded online classes in case they missed one. "Students of different age groups and from many parts of the world such as Canada and Singapore are attending the online classes. They are eagerly waiting for the next levels of the course to commence," says Adhishwarananda.

“Learning music increases concentration levels in every aspects of life,” he continues while pointing at improvisation of brain functions such as memory, hearing, concentration, motor skills, etc. Vivek Institute aims to teach music at an affordable fee of Rs 750, so that several people will benefit from it.

A few health benefits of Carnatic and Hindustani Vocal

Minimise stress

Maintain normal blood pressure

Improve presence of mind

Help fight depression

Minimise risk of epilepsy

Hone brain function

Help in spiritual evolution

(Vivek Institute of Excellence can be contacted over 9182215134, 97033066562, 9866993250. Link for Google registration form: http://rb.gy/1ds5pl)