SRM University-AP organises blood donation camp

Health minister Vidadla Rajini acknowledged SRM’s CSR initiatives and commitment towards social causes.

Published: 15th June 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 140 students, and teaching and non-teaching staff of SRM University-AP participated in a blood donation camp organised on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday. 

Pro-vice chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao talked about the virtue of regular, voluntary and unpaid blood donations, and also highlighted the university’s commitment to creating a conducive research ecosystem. "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. This is the fourth time that I am donating blood at the university," said Shalini Jayakumar, assistant manager-Office of Examinations.

She encouraged women to come forward and donate blood without the fear of after-effects. Health minister Vidadla Rajini acknowledged SRM's CSR initiatives and commitment towards social causes. The blood donation camp was organised in association with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and STEP Swasakthi Guntur. 

