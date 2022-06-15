STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman, daughter killed by relatives over agricultural land in Krishna district

A team of police personnel reached the crime scene and shifted the two deceased to the Machilipatnam government hospital for postmortem.  

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An 80-year-old woman and her daughter were allegedly killed by their close relatives following a dispute over an agricultural land at Posinavaripalem in Gudur mandal of Krishna district on Tuesday.

Gudur circle inspector Prasanna Veeraiah Goud said Posina Santhamma and Rupavati (50) had heated arguments with their relatives Sambasiva and Malleswara Rao over a 30 cents of agriculture  land, an issue which was in sub-judice. Since a month, the two men had forcing Rupavati and her mother to withdraw the case. 

Rupavati was reluctant to do so and a discussion on the issue took place between the two parties on Tuesday morning, the CI added.Sambasiva and Malleswara Rao attacked Santhamma and Rupavati with a sword in a fit of rage, leading to their instant deaths. One more relative, S Nagaraju, suffered critical injuries. The attackers fled after the incident. 

A team of police personnel reached the crime scene and shifted the two deceased to the Machilipatnam government hospital for postmortem.  A case was registered under sections 302, 307, 109, R/W- 34 of IPC.
Veeraiah Goud further said that special teams were constituted to nab the accused. Meanwhile, other relatives of the deceased staged a protest before the hospital demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

