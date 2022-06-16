Crop insurance meant for ryot welfare: Govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme is being implemented by the State government to protect farmers from crop loss due to natural calamities, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah has said the AP government alone is implementing the prestigious scheme without any connection with the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana of the Centre.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, she said the insurance scheme is beneficial to small and marginal farmers as all the crops are covered under it.On Tuesday, the government credited `2,977.82 crore directly into the bank accounts of 15.61 lakh farmers under the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme. In all, 26 crops were covered under it. The process of selection of eligible farmers for the crop insurance scheme is being done in a transparent manner. If any eligible farmer failed to get the crop insurance amount, he can complain in Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK), village secretariat or to the call centre to get the benefit, she said.

Services right from supplying seeds to selling the crop are being extended to farmers through 10,778 RBKs across the State. Farmers will be given input subsidy within a month after enrolment of the crop details through e-crop in RBKs. Based on the details in the e-crop, the government will pay the insurance premium of farmers, she explained.

Stating that AP topped the composite ranking in the Good Governance Index in the Agriculture and Allied Sector, she said after going through all the services being provided to farmers through the RBKs, the Centre had ranked the State.

She further said bankers also hailed the schemes being implemented for the welfare of farmers. During the State Level Bankers Committee meeting held recently, the bankers said there is a drastic reduction in farmers avoiding repayment of loans because of the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. Because of good governance in the agriculture sector, there is a tremendous growth in crop acreage and agriculture production, she highlighted.

‘No extreme conditions for crop holiday in State’

Making it clear that there are no such conditions in the State to declare a crop holiday in Kharif, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah said in fact the conditions are in favour of the advance-ment of farming season as the government released irrigation water well ahead of schedule to enable farmers raise three crops a year