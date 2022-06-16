Rs 2.14-crore worth non-duty paid liquor destroyed in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam Police and the SEB officials under the supervision of the district SP Malika Garg destroyed non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) worth around Rs 2.14 crore in Ongole on Wednesday. The police destroyed a total of 42,810 bottles of illegal liquor, by crushing them with a road roller.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that since 2019, SEB officials and police have conducted raids and inspections in various parts of the district and seized large quantities of illicit liquor. A total of 42,810 liquor bottles of various brands seized in 904 cases (other State NDPL cases and Duty Paid Liquor without Seals cases) registered in SEB stations and Police Stations in the district, valued at about Rs 2.14 crore.

The SP explained that police and SEB officials have taken up a special drive in the last two months to eradicate illicit and ID liquor in the district, registered over 200 cases and arrested more than 200 persons. The district top cop said the special drives will be carried out across the district to crack down on illegal activities like ID liquor, illicit liquor, ganja , gutka and gambling activities.

The SP warned of strict action against those indulging in smuggling of liquor. SEB Joint Director ASP Y Suryachandra Rao, SEB Superintendent A Avulayya and Ongole- DSP U Nagaraju were present.