School teacher booked for misbehaving with student in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district

On Tuesday, Srinivas allegedly misbehaved with a girl student when she was sitting in a classroom alone. 

Published: 16th June 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jangareddygudem police registered a case under sections of POCSO Act against a school teacher and arrested him for allegedly misbehaving with a 15-year-old girl on Wednesday. 

According to police, the social studies teacher in Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Meesala Srinivas, has been conducting special classes for the students who failed in the recently conducted tenth class examinations in the school. 

On Tuesday, Srinivas allegedly misbehaved with a girl student when she was sitting in a classroom alone.  The girl left the school and brought the matter to her parent's notice, who went to the school and confronted the teacher.

When Srinivas tried to escape from the spot, parents got hold of him and thrashed him.  Later, they lodged a complaint with Jangareddygudem police. Police called Srinivas for questioning and filed a case against him under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. 

