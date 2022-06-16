TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The House Committee constituted by Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to probe the allegation that the previous TDP regime procured the controversial Pegasus spyware, held a meeting with the Home and IT department officials in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday and enquired about the possibilities of stealing the data using the spyware.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, House Committee Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy felt that the previous government used the spyware, tapped the phones and robbed the information of people and political parties to get TDP benefited in the elections.

He accused the previous government of collecting the data of people through the Smart Pulse Survey and misused it for its political interests.

Asserting that the Legislative Assembly and the House Committee believe that the previous government had tapped the phones of private persons in an undemocratic manner and stole the information, he said all the facts will be established in the probe.

"We held a preliminary meeting with the officials as part of the probe and they will come up with complete details for the next meeting," he said, adding that officials who were linked to the issue, will also be summoned.

Asked whether the statement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that she had information that the TDP government purchased Pegasus spyware was the cause of the inquiry, he said prior to her remark, YSRC leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, when in opposition, highlighted the illegal activities and stealing of data and breaching the privacy of individuals by the TDP regime.

Mentioning that the Supreme Court had already constituted a committee on Pegasus, Bhumana said the House Committee will only deal with the issue that the then ruling party purchased the Pegasus spyware through private agencies, misusing the services of some government officials.