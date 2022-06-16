Three killed in lightning strikes after heavy rains lash Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three people were killed in lightning strikes in Srikakulam even as the southwest monsoon further advanced over the Rayalaseema region and some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that conditions were favourable for the monsoon to further move into some more parts of the State during the next two to three days. Rayalaseema, south and north coastal Andhra would get rains over the next three days.

Parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra regions reported heavy rains since Wednesday morning. The highest rainfall of 17.2 cm was reported at Proddatur in Kadapa district followed by 14.3 cm in Kurnool and 12 cm in Chapad of Kadapa. In coastal Andhra, Atmakur received 9.9 cm rainfall followed by 5.42 cm in Sattenapalle.

Kadapa and Annamaiah districts received moderate to heavy rainfall, particularly in Kadapa, Mydukur, Proddutur and Jammalamadugu constituencies. Heavy rain disrupted normal life and inundated low-lying areas in Proddaturthe town. TB Road, Gandhi Road, Sankaracharyulu Street, Amrutha Nagar and Rajeeva Nagar were inundated.

In Kurnool, several parts of the district received rainfall since late Tuesday. Kallur received the highest rainfall of 12.50 cm . Strong winds accompanied with rains damaged several huts, particularly in Kallur mandal. Drains overflowed in Kurnool town.

According to data, the district received an average rainfall of 22.20 mm. Kalluru mandal experienced 125.20 mm of rainfall, Veldurthi received 90.20 mm. Kurnool collector P Koteswara Rao has directed officials to monitor the situation.In Srikakulam, three persons were killed and two others injured after bolts of lightning struck them in two separate incidents on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as N Govindarao (39) and M Padmanabham (50) of Chiguruvalasa village in Sarubujjili mandal and M Prasad (40) of Vupparapeta village in Saravakota mandal.According to reports reaching the district headquarters, Govindarao, Padmanabham and Dunga Laxman of Chiguruvalasa village were working in an agriculture field on the outskirts of the villages when the incident occurred.

Govindarao and Padmanabham were killed instantly and an injured Laxman was shifted to Srikakulam RIMS hospital.In another incident, a daily wage labour, Muliki Prasad of Vupparapeta in Saravakota mandal, was killed on the spot following a lightning strike.

