Andhra Pradesh government's 'betterment' opportunity for successful SSC students

The pass percentage in the SSC exams was 67 per cent, the lowest in two decades, and the government has already decided to conduct exams for the failed students next month. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first in the State, the government has offered SSC students an opportunity to improve their marks received in the recently concluded exams, according to D Devananda Reddy, the Director of Examinations. So far, the option to improve the marks was available only to intermediate students.

The pass percentage in the SSC exams was 67 per cent, the lowest in two decades, and the government has already decided to conduct exams for the failed students next month. Now, the students, who passed the SSC exams in April, 2022, and secured 49 marks or less in a subject, could apply for improvement for a maximum of two subjects, along with the SSC advanced supplementary exams slated for July,  he said. 

Reddy said the betterment examination fee of Rs 500 per subject (Rs 1,000 for a maximum of two subjects) should be paid at the time of submission of applications. Applications for betterment examinations will be available in the respective school logins from June 16 to 19 and the students wishing to sit for the exams should approach the headmaster and pay the fees. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has clarified that the low Class X pass percentage was not a mistake. The aim was to provide quality education for students. Those who failed could appear for the advanced supplementary exams in July.

Pupils can apply now by paying Rs 500 for one paper

In a press release issued on Thursday, Director of Examinations D Devanada Reddy said the betterment exam fee of Rs 500 per subject (Rs 1,000 for a maximum of two subjects) should be paid at the time of submission of applications.

Applications for betterment examinations will be available in the respective school logins from June 16 to 19 and the students wishing to sit for the exams should approach the headmaster and pay the fees. The government had announced that pupils who failed to clear SSC exam can write the supplementary test as regular students

