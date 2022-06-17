STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anticipating trouble over renaming dist, police step up security in Amalapuram

Special police teams are monitoring the posts on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups.

Published: 17th June 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anticipating law and order issues as the deadline for submitting objections and suggestions over renaming the newly formed Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar ends in couple of days and the government likely to announce its decision on renaming the district in a week, the State police has been fully geared to face any eventuality. Additional forces have been deployed in Amalapuram, headquarters of Konaseema district. Special police teams are monitoring the posts on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups.

“The social media posts and WhatsApp messages among various groups led to large scale violence in Amalapuram on May 24. By coordinating WhatsApp groups, protesters took to the streets and succeeded in indulging in large scale violence. They set both public and private properties on fire, including the houses of Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup and MLA P Satish. This time, we are prepared to thwart any law and order problem in Amalapuram and neighbouring mandals of Konaseema,” said DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy. 

As the last date for submitting objections and suggestions over renaming of Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar is  June 18, some groups opposing the move, may resort to indulge in violence in the district headquarters town again. Hence, security has been strengthened in vulnerable areas of the district, the DGP said.

Seven more arrested 

Konaseema police on Thursday arrested seven more persons in connection with the May 24 Amalapuram violence, taking the total number of arrested to 150. SP KSSV Subba Reddy said the seven persons were arrested based on video evidence of their involvement in the arson. Seven police teams have been searching for the other accused in the riots

