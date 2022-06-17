STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four-year-old girl forced to swallow kumkum in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district, dies

The child was admitted to a Chennai hospital after her father forced her to swallow kumkum and turmeric as part of a ritual on Wednesday morning.

Published: 17th June 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A pall of gloom descended on Perareddypalle, a village near Atmakur, after a four-year-old girl died while undergoing treatment in Chennai. The child was admitted to a Chennai hospital after her father forced her to swallow kumkum and turmeric as part of a ritual on Wednesday morning. 

K Venugopal, the father, had been suffering losses in his business for the past few years. Recently, he approached a 'baba', who advised him to perform the rituals. Venugopal allegedly put some kumkum and turmeric in the mouth of his daughter Punarvika and forced her to gulp it. The girl cried aloud when he throttled the backside of her neck. 

Neighbours rushed in and shifted Punvarvika to a private hospital. Alerted from the hospital, the police took Venugopal into custody. Doctors later advised the relatives to take the girl to Apollo Hospital in Nellore.

Atmakur police took Venugopal into their custody. "Venugopal and his wife had twins after trying for six years. The wife had come back from her mother's house only a day before the incident," K Venkata Ramana, a resident of village, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perareddypalle Atmakur
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp