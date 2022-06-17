STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fuel stations in border areas of Andhra Pradesh hit hard as customers prefer other states

The managements of the petrol bunks on the border areas of Karnataka have set up hoardings with details of price difference in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for luring commuters.

Published: 17th June 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

petrol pump, fuel

Image used for representational purpose only

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Several petrol bunks on the border areas of Andhra Pradesh have been closed due to lack of business. Majority of the vehicle users and truck drivers cross the border to tank up as the price difference is huge.

Recently, a petrol bunk located in V Kota mandal of Chittoor district was closed down due to losses. V Kota is close to Karnataka. The managements of the petrol bunks on the border areas of Karnataka have set up hoardings with details of price difference in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for luring commuters.

There are 320 petrol bunks in the erstwhile Chittoor district, with each having an average sale of 12 lakh litres of petrol and 22 lakh litres of diesel a day. Nearly 16 of the 31 mandals of erstwhile Chittoor district share borders with either Tamil Nadu or Karnataka. Satyavedu and Sullurpeta in Tirupati district are also close to Tamil Nadu. 

Around 35 petrol bunks located in  Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are close to Chittoor and 15 bunks in Tamil Nadu are close to Tirupati. These bunks are just 5-10 kilometres away from the Andhra Pradesh border. A large number of residents of Palasamudram mandal in Chittoor travel to Tamil Nadu to fuel their vehicles.

"The price of petrol in neighbouring Karnataka is nearly Rs 10-11 less and that of diesel Rs 13 less than the prices in Andhra Pradesh. So, the majority of the truck drivers from the district and from other parts tank up in the fuel bunks on the border in Karnataka. Even, two-wheeler and three-wheeler riders are also moving towards the villages of Karnataka for petrol and diesel," said K Sudhakar, a resident of V Kota mandal. 

The prices of petrol and diesel for one litre in Tamil Nadu are Rs 8 less and Rs 4 less, respectively, when compared to that in Andhra Pradesh. Though the number of vehicles in the last five years has increased in Chittoor and Tirupati districts, there has been no corresponding increase in the fuel trade because of the same reason. 

"Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel in AP is high compared to that in Tamil Nadu. So the majority of vehicle owners tank up on the other side of the border. Only a few dealers in the district are getting profits," said NV Subbaiah, a petrol bunk dealer from Tirupati division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh fuel stations ANdhra Pradesh border Andhra Pradesh Petrol Pump
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp