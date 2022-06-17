Guntur district administration allocates Rs 18 crore for drinking water supply to 25 villages

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Despite living on near river Krishna, people of 25 villages in Mangalagiri and Duggirala mandals do not have access to proper drinking water, forcing them to rely heavily on canned water and tankers.

Waking up to the issue, the district administration has now chalked out plans to provide water supply to households in these villages by next summer by spending Rs 18 crore. Rural Water Supply officials have allotted the amount for the project, and tenders were called for the works.

They said that the construction of tanks, and works for pipeline and tap connections will be completed within six months, and that the people will be provided with sufficient drinking water by the next summer.

Also, a comprehensive water project worth Rs 230 crore is being taken up in Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits to meet the needs of the increasing population.

Water will be drawn from the Krishna reservoir and purified water will be supplied through pipelines to about 49,850 households in the region. The project is being funded by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The villages that have been facing water woes include Nirukonda, Kooragallu and Krishanaiapalem under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation, and Chiluvuru, Thummapudi, Veerlapalem and others in Duggirala mandal.

