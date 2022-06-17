STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur district administration allocates Rs 18 crore for drinking water supply to 25 villages

A comprehensive water project worth Rs 230 crore is being taken up in Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits to meet the needs of the increasing population.

Published: 17th June 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Despite living on near river Krishna, people of 25 villages in Mangalagiri and Duggirala mandals do not have access to proper drinking water, forcing them to rely heavily on canned water and tankers. 

Waking up to the issue, the district administration has now chalked out plans to provide water supply to households in these villages by next summer by spending Rs 18 crore. Rural Water Supply officials have allotted the amount for the project, and tenders were called for the works.

They said that the construction of tanks, and works for pipeline and tap connections will be completed within six months, and that the people will be provided with sufficient drinking water by the next summer.

Also, a comprehensive water project worth Rs 230 crore is being taken up in Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits to meet the needs of the increasing population. 

Water will be drawn from the Krishna reservoir and purified water will be supplied through pipelines to about 49,850 households in the region. The project is being funded by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The villages that have been facing water woes include Nirukonda, Kooragallu and Krishanaiapalem under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation, and Chiluvuru, Thummapudi, Veerlapalem and others in Duggirala mandal. 

Asian Development Bank funding project

A comprehensive water project worth Rs 230 crore is being taken up in the Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits to meet the needs of the increasing population. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur district Drinking water
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp