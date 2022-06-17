HCL Techbee to hold walk-in career programme drive on June 25 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: HCL Technologies will conduct a walk-in drive for class XII students in Andhra Pradesh to hire 1,500 freshers under its flagship early career programme, Techbee. Students who have completed class XII in 2021 or appeared for class XII exams in 2022 with Mathematics or Business Mathematics as one of the subjects are eligible to take part in the drive, said HCL Technologies vice-president B Subbaraman.

In an interaction with media persons here on Thursday, Subbaraman said that TechBee is a work-integrated higher education programme that contributes to the 'Skill India' mission of the Centre. TechBee was started in 2017 to hire the best talent and enable them to achieve financial independence at the start of their career. It offers IT engineering jobs by equipping the selected students with future-ready skills.

So far, 7,000 students have been selected for TechBee and they are in various stages of their career journey with HCL. "We have observed a lot of interest and potential in students of Andhra Pradesh. That is why we chose to do this walk-in-drive in Vijayawada on June 25," Subbaraman said.

Elaborating further, he said that Techbee prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL, where candidates undergo an intensive 12-month training. The students also get an opportunity to do an internship in HCL projects.

While working with HCL, students can also enrol in an undergraduate degree programme offered by reputed partner institutions such as BITS Pilani, SASTRA University and Amity University. Eligible candidates should appear for an Online Career Aptitude Test (HCL CAT). Those who clear the test would be invited for an interview, after which HCL will issue a letter of intent/offer letter.

HCL CAT is an online assessment test designed to check students' aptitude in areas of Quantitative Reasoning (Mathematics), Logical Reasoning and the English language. The fee for the training programme is Rs 1,00,000 plus taxes. Loan facility is available for the students for the training fee.

(For more information, students can visit www.hcltechbee.com)