Monsoon advances to more parts of Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains likely in next four days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several parts of the undivided West and East Godavari districts received good amounts of rainfall. More rains are predicted in most parts of the State in the next four days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest Monsoon has further advanced into entire Telangana and most parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into more parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next 2-3 days.

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Similarly, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next four days.

In the coastal Andhra districts, Koyyalagudem reported the highest of 9.6 cm rainfall followed by 7.8 cm rainfall in Kukunoor, both in West Godavari district. When it comes to Rayalaseema, Puttur in Chittoor district recorded the highest of 3.3 cm rainfall while Satyavedu reported 1.5 cm rainfall.

The mercury has come down with the rains lashing several parts of the State. The maximum temperatures dipped to below 400 Celsius. Nasanakota in Sathya Sai district reported the maximum temperature of 38.70 C while the lowest of 20.89 degree Celsius was recorded in Araku, the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPD) real-time data said.