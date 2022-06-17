STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon advances to more parts of Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains likely in next four days

In the coastal Andhra districts, Koyyalagudem reported the highest of 9.6 cm rainfall followed by 7.8 cm rainfall in Kukunoor, both in West Godavari district.

Published: 17th June 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several parts of the undivided West and East Godavari districts received good amounts of rainfall. More rains are predicted in most parts of the State in the next four days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest Monsoon has further advanced into entire Telangana and most parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into more parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next 2-3 days.

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Similarly, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next four days.

In the coastal Andhra districts, Koyyalagudem reported the highest of 9.6 cm rainfall followed by 7.8 cm rainfall in Kukunoor, both in West Godavari district. When it comes to Rayalaseema, Puttur in Chittoor district recorded the highest of 3.3 cm rainfall while Satyavedu reported 1.5 cm rainfall.

The mercury has come down with the rains lashing several parts of the State. The maximum temperatures dipped to below 400 Celsius. Nasanakota in Sathya Sai district reported the maximum temperature of 38.70 C while the lowest of 20.89 degree Celsius was recorded in Araku, the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPD) real-time data said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Andhra Pradesh monsoon Andhra Pradesh rains
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp