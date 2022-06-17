STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunkollu village murder: Krishna district police arrest accused Simhadri Rama Krishna Rao

The accused and murder victim had conflicts over an ancestral property in the village and despite the village heads trying to resolve the issue, both the parties did not agree.

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid police arrested the accused in the murder of one Simhadri Ravi Kumar who was killed in an attack in Sunkollu village on Thursday.

Addressing the media, DSP B Sreenivasulu said the accused Simhadri Rama Krishna Rao, his wife Alivelu Mangamma and their sons Vamsi Krishna and Chandrasekhar attacked Ravi Kumar with sticks indiscriminately resulting in his death. 

The accused and murder victim had conflicts over an ancestral property in the village. Despite the village heads trying to resolve the issue, both the parties did not agree. "On June 14, when Ravi Kumar and his son Karthik were on their way to agricultural fields, the four accused attacked them with sticks killing him on the spot. Based on a complaint, Nuzvid police arrested the accused and produced him in a court," said DSP B Sreenivasulu. 

