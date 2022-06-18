STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to take up drive to rejuvenate trading parks

While Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath will launch the special drive in Tirupati, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy will inaugurate the programme in Anantapur.

Industrial Park

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is gearing up to rejuvenate industrial parks by taking up a special drive. APIIC Vice-Chairman and MD J Subramanyam on Friday issued instructions for carrying out  the special drive for a fortnight from June 20.

Stating that APIIC is focusing on better maintenance of industrial parks on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the official said the 'Industrial Environment Improvement Drive' will be launched at all industrial parks and auto nagars across the State on June 20.

While Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath will launch the special drive in Tirupati, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy will inaugurate the programme in Anantapur. Meanwhile, State Land Allotment Committee has approved the allocation of lands to nine out of 50 applicants.

