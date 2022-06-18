Anti-Agnipath protests: Visakhapatnam, Guntur railway stations on high alert

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as six trains were cancelled and several others short terminated after a high alert was sounded at Visakhapatnam railway station based on intelligence reports suggesting that anti-Agnipath protesters might take up an agitation.

Following the violent protests at the Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana, senior police officials have been monitoring the situation since Friday morning. Security was beefed up at Guntur, Ongole, Tirupati, Nellore, Tenali, Samalkot, Rajahmundry and Kakinada railway stations in the State.

Besides the Government Railway Police (GRP), local police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were deployed at railway stations to prevent any untoward incidents. The GRP personnel are coordinating with the local police and RPF to ensure the safety of the passengers as well as to secure the premises and properties of the railway stations.

In Visakhapatnam, City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth said they are on high alert in view of inputs of possible attack at the Vizag railway station. Srikanth cautioned of strict action against those who resort to arson and damage railway properties.

Meanwhile, a WhatsApp message circulated late in the night urged youngsters to hold a protest at Visakhapatnam railway station at 8 am on Saturday.

In Vijayawada, the city police and railway police have stepped up vigil at the railway station. City Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the security arrangements at the railway station.

Stating that they have deployed armed reserve forces, quick response forces and mobile parties to respond to emergency situations and intercept passengers moving suspiciously, Tata noted, "As Vijayawada railway station is a junction for three southern states, any disturbance will severely impact passengers travelling to other states."

According to Vijayawada division railway authorities, as many as 19 trains moving towards Secunderabad were cancelled, ten were cancelled partially, five were diverted and one train changed its origin terminal. DIG (Guntur Range) Trivikram Varma and SP Arif Hafeez inspected security arrangements at Guntur railway station.

Those indulging in violence would face criminal cases and would be ineligible for government jobs. Security at railway stations in Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore has also been tightened. Security personnel has been deployed at all major stations in the three districts.

Help desk opened

Vijayawada railway officials have set up a special helpdesk. Passengers can dial 0866-2767055 or 0866-2767075 to inquire about the running status of trains