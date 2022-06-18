Infosys to set up office for 2,500 employees in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Information technology giant Infosys on Friday officially announced that the company will set up its office, housing 2,500 to 3,000 employee, in Visakhapatnam. Infosys Global Infrastructure Head Neeladri Prasad Mishra, Regional head Amol Kulkarni and other officials announced the decision after they met Minister for IT and Industry Gudivada Amarnath.

The delegation informed the minister that they have already finalised the space and are chalking out plans to establish the office. Amarnath ensured to fully cooperate with the tech major in their efforts to extend operations in the City Of Destiny.

Lauding the company for choosing Vizag, he noted that as the city is evolving as a capital, all necessary infrastructure facilities for IT employees are available in the city.

The minister asserted that the government was ready to allot land and provide basic facilities to new IT companies in the city. Referring to the tourism sector, he said Raddison Blue has already opened its resort and Oberoi Group will also establish a resort in the Port city.

Speaking about the development works in and around Vizag, Amarnath said a greenfield international airport is coming up at Bhogapuram and a six-lane beach corridor has also been proposed to connect the greenfield airport.

This will help boost the IT industry, he noted.Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) MD Nandiswara Reddy was also present during the meeting.