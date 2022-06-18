STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Martyred CRPF jawan P Yogeswara Rao cremated with State honours in Andhra Pradesh's Tamara village

Hundreds of youth joined the funeral procession with Tri Colours and a bike rally from Navathala Junction to Tamara village to pay last respects to Yogeswara Rao.

Published: 18th June 2022 07:57 AM

Martyred CRPF Jawan Padala Yogeswara Rao

Martyred CRPF Jawan Padala Yogeswara Rao (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The last rites of CRPF Jawan P Yogeswara Rao were performed with State honours at Tamara village in Pathapatnam Mandal in the district on Friday. Hundreds of youth joined the funeral procession with Tri Colours. A bike rally from Navathala Junction to Tamara village to pay last respects to Yogeswara Rao.

Padala Yogeswararao (Lava) of Tamara village in Pathapatnam Mandal joined CRPF in 2017. He was working in Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA)-313 batch in Jharkhand, a specialised force raised for guerilla/jungle warfare operations to fight the Maoists.

He was injured when a HFSL grenade misfired on May 24. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi on Wednesday.  CRPF officials have shifted the body to his home village. Yogeswara Rao's two brothers are working with the Indian Armed forces. 

