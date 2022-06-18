MoU with MSSRF for fishing, marketing strategies in S’kulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to decrease migration of fishermen in Srikakulam district, the department of fisheries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) on latest fishing and post-harvest technology.

Under the MoU, the MSSRF will share knowledge, resources and modern tactics in fishing and the usage of new marketing technologies with the local fishermen.They will give training to fishermen for at least one year on the latest fishing technologies and marketing strategies. Srikakulam district has good scope for fish production and exports. However, several fishermen migrate to States like Gujarat and Tamilnadu due to the lack of amenities for fishing as well as marketing.

To find a solution to the issue, the department of fisheries has invited MSSRF officials to study the situation in the district a few months ago. MSSRF officials led by fish for all section director Dr Velvizhi have visited several coastal villages in Srikakulam and met several fishermen.

After the study, the MSSRF expressed its willingness to share modern fishing methods and usage of technology in fish marketing. The MoU was signed in the presence of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appalaraju and district collector Shrikesh B Latkhar on Friday.

As per the MoU, the MSSRF will create awareness on the usage of the fisher friend mobile app, which was specially designed with at least 27-services for the fishermen. The mobile app will provide information of wind speed, direction and potential fishing zones, with the help of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

Speaking to TNIE, P Srinivasarao, Deputy Director of Fisheries, said, “The MS Swaminathan Research Foundation MSSRF will provide the latest technologies such as fisher friend mobile app. It offers at least 27 services . In addition to that, the foundation will provide post-harvest technologies such as hygienic methods being used in making dry fish and marketing strategies to export the dry fish.”The one-year MoU will be extended based on the results. At least 50,000 fishermen will benefit from MoU directly and indirectly in the district, he said.