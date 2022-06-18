STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC issues notice to Andhra Pradesh DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy over 'false' case against Dalit

Acting on a complaint filed by TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, the NHRC directed the DGP to order an independent inquiry by an IG rank officer into the violation of rights of maid Umamaheswari.

Published: 18th June 2022 07:35 AM

Andhra Pradesh DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy over an alleged false case filed against a Dalit domestic maid, who worked in the house of Chittoor Jail Superintendent Venugopal Reddy.

Acting on a complaint filed by TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, the NHRC directed the DGP to order an independent inquiry by an IG rank officer into the violation of rights of maid Umamaheswari. The NHRC has also directed the DGP to submit the probe report within four weeks.

The NHRC observed, "The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving false implication and illegal detention of a woman by a public servant. The case therefore involves grave violation of human rights of the victim and her family. Such types of cases are viewed very seriously by the Commission."

On January 4, Varla wrote to the NHRC Chairperson alleging that Andhra Pradesh had become notorious for illegal detentions, house arrests, false cases, midnight arrests, custodial torture and police harassment. 

It was alleged that Rs 2 lakh went missing from the house of Jail Superintendent Venugopal Reddy. Umamaheswari was summoned to the police station for two consecutive days in connection with the theft she did not commit and tortured to get a confession from her, Varla said, appealing to the NHRC to take stern action against those who tortured the woman in police custody after conducting a probe into the matter.

TAGS
NHRC Andhra Pradesh Police KV Rajendranath Reddy Andhra Pradesh false case Dalit
