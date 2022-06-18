STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to hold Kalyanamastu mass marriage programme on August 7

On Friday, Kalyanamastu Muhurta Patrika was taken on a procession to the Srivari temple from the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple in Tirumala.

Published: 18th June 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The unique free mass marriage programme, Kalyanamastu is scheduled to take place in all the 26 district headquarters in the State between 8.07 am and 8.17 am on August 7, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

On Friday, Kalyanamastu Muhurta Patrika was taken on a procession to the Srivari temple from the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple in Tirumala. The Muhurta Patrika was placed at the holy feet of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to receive His divine blessings, and a special puja was performed.

Speaking to the media, the EO said TTD will resume the noble programme after a decade. "The prestigious programme will be observed initially at all district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh on August 7. With the blessings of Srivaru, parents who cannot afford to perform the weddings of their children can now do so without putting themselves under any financial strain. Those who are willing to enter the nuptial knot must register their names, which opens July 1 onwards," he added.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, deputy executive officer-Srivari Temple Ramesh Babu, all projects programme officer Vijayasaradhi, Agama advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnubhattacharyulu, VGO Bali Reddy, AEO HDPP Satyanarayana, Parupattedar Tulasi Prasad and others were also present. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalyanamastu Mass marriage Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp