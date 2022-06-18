Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to hold Kalyanamastu mass marriage programme on August 7

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The unique free mass marriage programme, Kalyanamastu is scheduled to take place in all the 26 district headquarters in the State between 8.07 am and 8.17 am on August 7, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

On Friday, Kalyanamastu Muhurta Patrika was taken on a procession to the Srivari temple from the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple in Tirumala. The Muhurta Patrika was placed at the holy feet of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to receive His divine blessings, and a special puja was performed.

Speaking to the media, the EO said TTD will resume the noble programme after a decade. "The prestigious programme will be observed initially at all district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh on August 7. With the blessings of Srivaru, parents who cannot afford to perform the weddings of their children can now do so without putting themselves under any financial strain. Those who are willing to enter the nuptial knot must register their names, which opens July 1 onwards," he added.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, deputy executive officer-Srivari Temple Ramesh Babu, all projects programme officer Vijayasaradhi, Agama advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnubhattacharyulu, VGO Bali Reddy, AEO HDPP Satyanarayana, Parupattedar Tulasi Prasad and others were also present.

