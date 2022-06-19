1,20,866 students clear Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, girls outshine boys

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,20,866 students qualified for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (Polycet-2022), registering a pass percentage of 91.84. Speaking here after releasing the Polycet results here, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who also holds the skill development and training portfolio, said 74,510 of 82,273 boys and 46,356 of 49,335 girls, who appeared for the test, qualified.

Alluri Sitaramaraju district topped the list with 98.39 per cent results. It also registered the highest pass percentage of girls (97.79%) and boys (98.80%). The pass percentage in 2018 was 80.19 and this year it increased to 91.84. According to the minister, Rs 75.71 crore has been sanctioned to 85,790 beneficiaries under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme in 2021-22. He said 500 government-run polytechnic colleges have set up 500 digital classrooms.“Radical changes have been made in the education system to make the students industry-ready.

As part of this, we have introduced new courses such as Artificial Intelligence, 3D Graphics and Animation Multimedia in the 2020-21 academic year. New courses in Cloud Computing and Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Mission Learning, Communication and Computer Networking will be introduced this year,” the minister said.He said employment opportunities in the hotel management, nursing care and paramedical sectors are high at the national and international levels.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has suggested the introduction of new courses in those sectors with a special focus on technical education. Silk Development and Training Principal Secretary Saurabh Gaur, Technical Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar, Secretary K. Vijaya Bhaskar and Joint Director A.S. Nirmalakumar Priya, Joint Secretaries B. Janakiram, K. Narayana Rao and others were present.