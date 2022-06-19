STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 sisters drown in Yeleru canal in AP, bodies found 

Tragedy struck a family at Paravadapalem in Kasimkota mandal of Anakapalli district as two sisters drowned in Yeleru canal on Saturday. 

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tragedy struck a family at Paravadapalem in Kasimkota mandal of Anakapalli district as two sisters drowned in Yeleru canal on Saturday. According to Kasimkota police, Padala Tirumala (16) and her sister Yamuna (12) went to the canal along with their aunt and another family member to wash clothes and take bath. The two girls accidentally drowned in the canal while taking a bath. Their aunt and other woman made a vain bid to rescue them. 

They rushed back home and informed the matter to other family members. On receiving information, police rushed to the village. The bodies of the two girls were retrieved from the canal with the help of local people. The bodies were shifted to Anakapalli district area hospital for postmortem. A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered.

