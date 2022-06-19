STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brace for heavy rains in Andhra in next four days: IMD 

Drainage water flowing on a road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/NELLORE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains across the state in the coming days. Heavy rains are likely in north and south coastal Andhra and in Rayalaseema in the next four days.

Several parts of the state received rains on Saturday. Nellore city witnessed heavy rain for three hours in the morning, resulted in the overflowing of drains in the city.  Vehicular movement on roads was disrupted, causing inconvenience to the public. 

Drains overflowed at Gandhi statue, Pogathota, Balaji nagar, Sundaraiah colony, Venkateswarpuram areas and the Municipal authorities have a tough time clearing the drains for the free flow of rainwater. Udayagiri, Sydapuram, Kota, Venkatagiri areas received 3 cm of rainfall, and Chittamur 2 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.   

Meanwhile, in coastal Andhra, Racherla in Prakasam received highest of 3.92 cm rainfall while Kakinada reported lowest of 0.4 mm. In Rayalaseema, Pamidi in Anantapur reported the highest of 6.52 mm rainfall. 

