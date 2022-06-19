Fearing protest against Agnipath scheme, officials shut down Visakhapatnam station

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam railway station sported a deserted look on Saturday after the East Coast Railway authorities closed the station anticipating protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme. Train schedules were stopped at 7 AM following an intelligence alert that said defence services aspirants might carry out massive protests. A similar protest at Secunderabad in Telangana on Friday had turned violent, leaving several trains gutted or partially damaged. One protester was killed in police firing, and several others sustained injuries.

All the roads leading to the railway station were blocked. Police personnel, including the civil, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were deployed at the station.

Several passengers, who went to the railway station, were left stranded on the pavement outside the station. The police did not allow vehicles anywhere near the station. A passenger, travelling to Kaasi, vented his anger over the lack of information regarding the train schedule.

“We booked the tickets two months in advance. The online live status update showed the train to be near the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. But the police are asking us to return home,” he said. Another passenger, who was on his way to Rajuhmundary for the birth of his first child, had to book a bus ticket to reach his destination. Meanwhile, the railway station which remained out of bounds for the general public was thrown open after 12.15 PM with partial restoration of trains from Visakhapatnam.

As per the inputs, in view of suspected agitation in Visakhapatnam railway station, nine trains were cancelled. They are 18045 Shalimar-Secunderabad East Coast Express leaving Shalimar on Sunday, 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur express on Saturday, 17239 Guntur -Visakhapatnam express leaving Guntur on Sunday, 17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam train on Saturday, 17268 Visakhapatnam - Kakinada, 18528 Visakhapatnam- Rayagada express on Saturday, 18527 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam express leaving Rayagada on Sunday, Howrah- Secunderabad Falaknuma Express leaving Howrah o­n Sunday.