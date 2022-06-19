Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s aid to 132 ryot families in Kadapa soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will take part in the Koulu Rythu (tenant farmer) Bharosa Yatra in Kadapa district, the bastion of YSRC. Though the dates of his yatra were not announced, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar on Saturday said the party will extend financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of 132 tenant farmers, who committed suicide due to debt burden. The 132 families of deceased tenant farmers, have not received any compensation from the State government.

Of the total, 13 families hail from Pulivendula Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pawan Kalyan has taken up the tour to extend aid to the kin of tenant farmers, who ended their lives, but did not get any compensation from the government.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will visit Prakasam district on Sunday as part of his Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra. During his visit, he will extend financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of 80 tenant farmers, who committed suicide. He will reach Etukuru at 11 am and from there he will go to Rajupalem at 12 noon. From there, he will reach Parchuru and en route he will call on the families of the deceased tenant farmers. He will organise Rachchabanda at SKPR Degree College and distribute aid.