Liquor sale in Andhra registers 30 per cent growth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The reduction in the prices of liquor in Andhra Pradesh last year and the recent increase in its prices in Telangana has resulted in 30% growth in the sale of liquor in the state as there has been a drastic decline in the smuggling of liquor from the neighbouring state. Despite the increase in the sale of liquor, there has been no marked increase in revenue due to the reduction of its prices.

Following a rise in the smuggling of liquor into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and other neighbouring States due to high prices in the state, the government had reduced the prices to curb bootlegging.

The reduction of liquor prices in the State in December, 2021 evoked a good response from tipplers which led to a steady rise in sales. The smuggling of liquor into AP from neighbouring States has declined as the Special Enforcement Bureau has stepped up vigil at inter-state borders, besides intensifying raids on bootleggers.

After the Telangana government had hiked the liquor prices last month, the sale has picked up in AP. Though the prices of liquor in AP are still higher by Rs 10 to Rs 20 even after the price hike in Telangana, the sale has gone up in the state, an official of the AP State Beverages Corporation told The New Indian Express. The monthly sale of liquor has been increased by Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore on an average.

“We used to get Rs 1,800 crore to Rs 1,900 crore revenue per month prior to the reduction of liquor prices in AP. Now, the sale value has increased to Rs 2,100 crore Rs 2,150, the official added. Meanwhile, the State government has invited applications for issuing bar licences as part of its new bar policy 2022. The invitation of bids for bar licences till 2025 has drawn criticism from various sections of people as the State government promised to implement total prohibition in a phased manner.