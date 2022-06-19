Minor skirmish between YSRC and BJP cadres during Atmakur bypoll campaign

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Mild tension prevailed for sometime during the bypoll campaign in Atmakur on Saturday with the ruling YSRC and BJP cadres entering into a scuffle when the latter prevented ward volunteers from distributing campaign material for YSRC candidate. Noticing that the volunteers were distributing pamphlets in support of the ruling party, BJP activists tried to stop them, but were resisted by YSRC leaders. A scuffle ensued and in the melee, the BJP activists snatched away the pamphlets and tore them away.

In another incident, tension prevailed for sometime in AS Peta mandal with two groups of ruling YSRC exchanging blows during the campaign. As part of his campaign, YSRC candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy, along with legislator P Dwarakanath Reddy, visited Choutabheemavaram on Saturday evening. A verbal duel started among local YSRC cadres when the village sarpanch tried to board the campaign vehicle.

The sarpanch who was elected as an independent is a supporter of YSRC. He has some differences from local cadre. Local YSRC leaders raised objections when the sarpanch tried to board the vehicle. Scuffle broke out between the two groups and they pelted stones at each other in front of Vikram Reddy and Dwarakanath Reddy. Police intervened and brought the situation under control. YSRC leaders returned from the village without conducting election campaign.

Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said winning the Atmakur Assembly bypoll with a huge margin is important for the ruling YSRC. Reminding that the State government has implemented 98% of its promises made to the people, he said they have every right to seek votes from the people.

Addressing the media at Atmakur on Saturday, he said they have brought revolutionary changes in village administration through the secretariat system. Stressing that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been putting all his efforts for the welfare and development of the people, Peddireddy urged the electorate to give a huge mandate to the ruling YSRC in Atmakur by-election. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy appealed to the people to elect the YSRC candidate with a huge majority.