Pollution, plastic waste poses grave threat to mangroves

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Increasing pollution and plastic waste have resulted in the depletion of wildlife in the coastal region of Bapatla. With a coastline of 74 km, forest cover of 405 sq km and 67.97 sq km of mangrove forest, the region is known for its rich plant and animal diversity.

The region is home to various rare plant and animal species. The release of untreated effluents from aqua hatcheries and processing units into the sea and the increase in plastic waste at beaches has led to severe water pollution, posing a grave threat to dolphins, olive ridleys and other marine species.

According to an estimate, there has been a 31% decline in animal species over the past few decades in the coastal region of Bapatla. The mangroves spread over 6,000 hectares in the delta region are home to several rare bird species, including woolly-necked storks, herons, sea waders, night herons, pacific plover and other migratory birds.

Speaking about the significance of mangroves, environmentalist K Ramana Kumar said, “Mangroves are the most significant flora present in the region with tide-influenced coats, where mud and silt get accumulated. The mangroves protect the shoreline from getting damaged during cyclones. They also help in preventing erosion by stabilising sediments with their tangled root systems. But due to a lack of proper care and monitoring, the mangroves are severely affected in the past four decades.”

According to the Forest Survey of India, 2021, the mangroves in the erstwhile Guntur district have declined by 0.03% from 2019. The arrival of migratory birds has decreased by 40% in the last few years and many species are in danger of extinction.

The main reasons for the damage of mangrove forests are poaching, deforestation and encroachment of forest land for fish and shrimp ponds. It is a major challenge to conserve mangroves in the wake of several adverse conditions. Specific measures need to be taken to ensure that there is no imbalance in the forest ecosystem, Ramana Kumar suggested.