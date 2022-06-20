Institutional births in AP increased to 97% from 92%

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Institutional births in Andhra Pradesh have increased from 92 per cent to 97 per cent, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-2021 shows. According to the National Family Health Survey(NFHS)-4, the birth rate in hospitals was 92 per cent. It was increased to 97 per cent according to NFHS-5, which was released recently. As per the survey, most of the childbirths in the state are taking place in government hospitals. Only 3 per cent of the deliveries have taken place at home.

As per the NFHS-5, 48 per cent of deliveries were done by using disposable delivery kits. Institutional births have increased among women who are having their first birth, urban women and women with Plus 2 or more education. The survey said 96 per cent of births during the past five years took place with the assistance of skilled providers, and less than 1 per cent by a traditional birth attendant.

According to the study, 42 per cent of births in the State in the past 5 years were caesarean section. A total of 35 per cent of caesarean sections (15% of all births) were emergency operations. Only 24 per cent of the women who gave live birth received financial assistance under Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) in the past five years -- 27 per cent in rural areas and 19 per cent in urban areas. More Scheduled caste and Scheduled tribes have received financial assistance under the JSY.