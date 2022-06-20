Bless Jana Sena, give me a chance: Pawan to people

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday urged the people to give his party one chance to rule the State. “Look towards Jana Sena Party this time. Bless us. We will change the direction of the State for good,’’ he said in reminiscence to what YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during the 2019 election campaign.

Pawan Kalyan took part in the Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra through which the party is extending a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the families of tenant farmers, who committed suicide in distress. The party gave the financial aid to 72 families of tenant farmers of erstwhile Prakasam district.

Launching a broadside against Jagan, Pawan Kalyan said the YSRC had come to power by promising that it would create wonders and change the fate of people and people too had voted them to power believing their words. “However, in the three years of its rule, more than 3,000 tenant farmers have ended their lives but the YCRC government has failed to come to their rescue,’’ he alleged.

On YSRC calling him as the foster son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan retorted that such utterances would not hurt him because people know the fact that he is a foster son of theirs and not to anyone. “Since you have called me the foster son of Naidu, I called you the foster son of CBI,’’ Pawan Kalyan said.

Stating that people had given a chance for ‘someone or the other’ (Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) to rule earlier, Pawan Kalyan also sought a chance for him. “I am not asking you to believe me blindly and vote for me. Think yourself and vote for the betterment of the State,’’ he appealed to the impressive gathering.

“Giving another chance to YSRC will lead to total destruction of the State,’’ the Jana Sena chief observed.

“Come Dasara, we will hit the roads. You (YSRC leaders) can talk whatever you want till then. Once we hit the roads, we will give befitting answers to you,’’ he asserted.