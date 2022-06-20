Contest alone to prove you aren’t foster son, says ex-minister Perni to Jana Sena chief 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that they stand by their claim that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is the foster son of TDP, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Sunday dared the actor-turned-politician to prove himself that he is not anyone’s foster son by contesting alone in the 2024 elections.

Retorting to the remarks made by Pawan Kalyan at a meeting in Ongole, Nani said the Jana Sena chief urged people to vote for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the 2014 elections. In 2019, he contested the elections to ensure that the anti-establishment vote did not split. “Now, Pawan Kalyan wants all the Opposition parties, including TDP and BJP to join and fight the next elections only to ensure that the anti-establishment vote does not split,’’ Nani alleged and asked the Jana Sena chief to contest on his own if he is not the foster son of Naidu.

Nani alleged that Pawan Kalyan was politicising the issue of compensation payment to the families of tenant farmers who committed suicide. “It is far from the truth that the State government has not come to the rescue of tenant farmers,’’ Nani said and asked Pawan Kalyan to see that the Centre includes a provision for compensation to tenant farmers in the PM Kisan scheme.

Nani accused Pawan Kalyan of remaining silent when the previous TDP government acted against the interests of farmers. “He never questioned the TDP regime. Now, he is targeting our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the farmers’ issue,’’ he pointed out.

“Pawan Kalyan claims himself to be the one who questions those who are in power. Does this mean questioning Jagan Mohan Reddy, when he was the Opposition Leader as well as the Chief Minister?’’ he asked.

Nani suggested that Pawan Kalyan question the BJP-led Centre, which is doing nothing for the interests of tenant farmers. “Even as Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking every possible measure for the benefit of the farming community, Pawan Kalyan is targeting the Chief Minister,’’ Nani deplored.