Cow deaths: Pug marks of tiger found, Maharashtra special team reach to trap tiger

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: After three days, the pug marks of the adult male tiger was found at Kithamurupeta-Podurupaka area of Pottimetta hill, near Serabhavaram in Prathipadu mandal.

The tiger attacked two cows on Wednesday, after which it reportedly went to the hill. The forest officials have been searching for it since then.

Serabhavaram is the most affected village. A cow and a calf were killed by the tiger in the village. Three buffaloes and a cow were injured in the tiger attack at Serabhavaram. In neighbouring Pothuluru village, the tiger killed six buffaloes. Kodavali village in Gollaprolu also lost a buffalo to the tiger. The villagers of Lingamparthi, Kithamurupeta, Thotapeta, Dharmavaram, Podurupaka, Girijanapuram have been in the grip of fear for the last one month.

Meanwhile, people started questioning the tactics of officials. Dharmavaram resident Dasam Suribabu alleged that the forest officials’ failure to catch the tiger leaves the villagers, many of them rear cattle, in a sticky wicket.

Yeleswaram reserve forest officer J Srinivas, however, said it is not a simple matter. “The forest department officials and the staff have been trying to catch the tiger since it was found a month ago,” he said. A special team from Maharashtra is likely to reach on Monday to trap the tiger.