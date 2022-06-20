STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
History-sheeter celebrates birthday at police station, 2 cops suspended

The constable reportedly refused and asked him to stay until the circle inspector comes to the station. 

Published: 20th June 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A sub-inspector and a constable of Eluru II Town Police Station were placed under suspension for negligence in duty on Sunday. Eluru Range Deputy Inspector of General P Palaraju issued the suspension orders after photos and videos of a history-sheeter celebrating his birthday at the police station were widely circulated on social media. II Town circle inspector D Venkata Ramana was issued a charge memo regarding the incident and asked to submit an explanation. 

According to police, Eluru two town police brought all rowdy sheeters under the station limits to the police station on Saturday morning as part of precautionary measures in view of the attack on Secunderabad railway station and nationwide protests against the Central government’s new Army recruiting scheme ‘Agnipath’. The entire state police were put on alert and security tightened at the railway stations as a precautionary measure.

Thirty people with rowdy sheets and suspect sheets were taken into preventive custody from 9 am to 5 pm. One of them, Kengam Suresh, reportedly requested the police constable on duty to leave him for the day as it was his birthday. The constable reportedly refused and asked him to stay until the circle inspector comes to the station. 

Angered over the constable refusing his request to celebrate his birthday, Suresh called his friends and asked them to bring a cake to the police station. He celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake on the police station premises. 

