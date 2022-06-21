After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: An alleged delay of 24 years in clearing a file denied a man his fundamental “right to live with human dignity” and a family life. Allaka Kedareswara Rao of Pedda Sidhi in Pathapatnam here, had been begging on the streets to stay alive, despite clearing the test for a government teacher’s post at the age of 33.

Rao, now 57, is on the verge of joining his dream job after the District Selection Committee (DSC)-1998 file was cleared. After successfully completing his Bachelor of Education, Rao took the DSC test for selecting government teachers in 1998. Though he scored good marks, the final selection was delayed due to legal issues.

He did odd jobs in the village, before going to Hyderabad with his mother in search of a job, but failed to find a suitable one. Unemployment and his mother’s death pushed him into depression. He decided to stay single since he was without a job to take care of a family.

Rao returned to Pedda Sidhi eight years ago. His relatives reportedly refused to take him into their homes. His physical appearance changed, and he started seeking alms and ate whatever food that was offered to him. People thought he was mentally unsound.

Little did he expect that the DSC-1998 file would be cleared. Videos of Rao speaking in excited disbelief went viral on social media. As the word spread, those who had been ignoring his very existence, offered him new clothes and food.

Rao soon became a star in Pedda Sidhi. Villagers even honoured him with a shawl. Speaking to TNIE, Rao said, he had completed SSC from Pedda Sidhi ZP School in 1981. “I pursued B.Ed from Annamalai University in 1992 and appeared for DSC in 1994 and 1996. Unfortunately, I did not get a job both times. I appeared for DSC once again in 1998 and cleared the interview. However, the final selection was delayed due to various legal issues,” Rao recalled.

On Sunday, the other candidates, who appeared along with me for DSC-1998, and neighbours informed me that I have been selected for a teaching job. “I am happy to get the job at 57,” he merrily said, without any hint of complaint.