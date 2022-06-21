STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Furnish details of Viveka murder case: AP HC to CBI

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy said the CBI could not prove anything in the case in the past three months.

Published: 21st June 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to place before it the facts pertaining to the conspiracy to murder former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy and thereafter.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one of the accused in the case, D Sivasankar Reddy. Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy said the CBI could not prove anything in the case in the past three months. He said the petition of the CBI seeking cancellation of bail to another accused Umasankar Reddy was also dismissed. 

The counsel  said the CBI was pressurising the witnesses to give statements against the petitioners and one among them, Gangadhar Reddy, was also pressurised by the investigating agency. Niranjan Reddy stated that the CBI is acting in a way that it does not want bail granted to the petitioners and trying to frame the petitioners using the statement of the accused, who has turned as an approver in the case. The bail petition was posted for hearing on Tuesday.

